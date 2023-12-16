Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.75.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $153.11. 4,063,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,411. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

