Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.05. 3,387,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,316. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

