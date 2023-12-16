Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 550 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 610.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.65.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.39. 4,433,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

