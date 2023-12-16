Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $400.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.92 and a 200-day moving average of $366.56. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

