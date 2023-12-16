Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,064 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $35.66 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

