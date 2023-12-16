Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $270.25 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

