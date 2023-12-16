Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $131.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.