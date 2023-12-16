Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $35.38.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

