Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $378,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after buying an additional 814,295 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,833,000 after buying an additional 758,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $207,419,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,607,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $111.00 and a one year high of $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.18.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

