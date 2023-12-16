Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 286.0% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $37,422,000 after buying an additional 105,249 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1 %

MCD opened at $286.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.83. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

