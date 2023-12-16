Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $130,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology stock opened at $255.01 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

