Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $162,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 143.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 782,300.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.