Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $382,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.