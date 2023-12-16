Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $541.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.86. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

