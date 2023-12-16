Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $397,000 Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $141.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $144.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.