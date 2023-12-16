Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NABL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in N-able by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in N-able by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in N-able by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in N-able by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in N-able in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
N-able Price Performance
N-able stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. N-able had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
N-able Company Profile
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than N-able
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.