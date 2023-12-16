Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Pentair by 500.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

Insider Activity

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE PNR opened at $70.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $72.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

