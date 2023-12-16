Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.3 %

SONY opened at $92.69 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

