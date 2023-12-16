Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 681.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,263 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

