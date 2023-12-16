Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 9.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Veracyte by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.70. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

