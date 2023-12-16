Cora Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $253.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

