Cora Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.1% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

