Cora Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

