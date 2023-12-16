Cora Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 227.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 97,264 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Covea Finance increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 120.4% in the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 184,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

