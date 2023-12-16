Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $473.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $444.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $475.97. The stock has a market cap of $366.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

