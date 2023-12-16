Cora Capital Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 367 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $658.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $661.88. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $581.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

