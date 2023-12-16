Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Lifted by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Corning by 0.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,860,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,951. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

