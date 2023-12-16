Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $658.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $661.88. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $581.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.3% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

