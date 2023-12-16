Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of COST opened at $658.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $661.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $581.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.54.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.92.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 133.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

