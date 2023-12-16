Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $658.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $661.88.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 133.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

