Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stake Lifted by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 112.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 188,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 64.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,846,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after buying an additional 723,453 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,743,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,950,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

