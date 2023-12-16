Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Couchbase traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 196274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BASE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Couchbase alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BASE

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $300,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $48,890.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,398.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $300,760.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,434,532 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,567. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% in the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 467,638 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter worth $5,695,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at $4,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.