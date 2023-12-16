Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Couchbase traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 196274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BASE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% in the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 467,638 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter worth $5,695,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at $4,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
