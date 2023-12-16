Country Trust Bank Has $756,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.70. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $406.54.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

