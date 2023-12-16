Country Trust Bank Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Country Trust Bank reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,912 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.9% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $64,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $571.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $542.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.82.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

