Covea Finance Buys 17,340 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Covea Finance raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $152.83 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $411.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

