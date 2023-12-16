Covea Finance Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Covea Finance increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 327.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 4,752,589 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $732,934,000 after buying an additional 3,997,959 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE UNH opened at $531.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $491.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

