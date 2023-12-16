Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed Sells 112,577 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total transaction of C$481,942.14.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CR traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.33. 655,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,865. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$4.13 and a one year high of C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$668.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.32 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 44.36% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.7956449 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CR. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

