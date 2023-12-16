Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Adam Michaels Sells 3,872 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Crocs Price Performance
Crocs stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,600. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on CROX. B. Riley cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.11.
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
