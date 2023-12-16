Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.11.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 245.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

