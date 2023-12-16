CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $7.40 on Friday, hitting $260.08. 6,019,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,773. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,333.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $260.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

