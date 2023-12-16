Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% during the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $2,123,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.5 %

CCI stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,435,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average of $104.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

