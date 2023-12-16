Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) VP Robert Sean Collins Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.5 %

Crown Castle stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.84. 8,435,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after buying an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

