CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

