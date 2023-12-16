CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 142.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.16% of CSX worth $100,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,031 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,750,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

