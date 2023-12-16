CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $42.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CUBE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered CubeSmart from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 117.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

