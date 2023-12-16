Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Decreased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 2.7 %

CMI traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.53. 1,784,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,132. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.17. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

