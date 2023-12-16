Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.53. 1,784,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,132. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average of $233.17.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.