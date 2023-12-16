Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,030 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157,064 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.