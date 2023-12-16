CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $86,900.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,173. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $22.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.34.

CymaBay Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

CBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 145,965 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

