CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) VP Daniel Menold Sells 21,497 Shares of Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $472,719.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,173. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBAY

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.